HOUSTON -- New mandatory evacuation orders were issued Monday for several neighborhoods in the Greater Houston Area.

BRAZORIA COUNTY

On Tuesday morning, the Columbia Lakes levee was breached and a mandatory evacuation was issued for all residents.

A mandatory evacuation is in effect for all residents west of State Highway 288 and south of State Highway 6.

Voluntary evacuation issued for residents along the San Bernard River in Brazoria County and the Northwood subdivision in Lake Jackson.

FORT BEND COUNTY: Sienna Plantation and Pecan Grove and several other neighborhoods within the levees are under a mandatory evacuation.

Safe evacuation routes will be US 59 South to US-71, on to IH-10 West., local officials say. Please Do Not travel to Houston.

Mandatory evacuations for these areas of Rosenberg:

West Road and Mulcahy Street

River Road Area: All properties north of River Road, adjacent to the river

North of the Brazos within city limits

North Rosenberg: All properties east of 4th St.,north of Avenue B, 1st Street north of Avenue D

The City of Rosenberg has implemented a mandatory evacuation for residences around the Brazos River.

Mandatory evacuations are under way for residences on Huntington Road.

GALVESTON COUNTY: A mandatory evacuation was issued for the city Dickinson Monday afternoon. Effective at 2 p.m., the city is asking all citizens within the city to evacuate. Those citizens in need of a location to evacuate, can check for shelter locations at redcross.org.

Those in need of transportation can contact the Dickinson EOC at 281-337-4700 ext. 311.

The City of Dickinson said it is extremely concerned for the safety of citizens who are still residing within

the city.

HARRIS COUNTY:

There is a mandatory evacuation order for both the Inverness Forest and Northgate subdivisions due to the rising waters of Cypress Creek.

A mandatory evacuation is also in place for Northwood Pines Subdivision located in Northgate Crossing MUD No. 1. due to a worsening condition.

COLORADO COUNTY: The City of Eagle Lake and the City of Columbus have issued voluntary evacuations due to the threat from flooding.

Unincorporated Colorado County

Voluntary Evacuations issued for properties adjacent to, and along the Colorado River.

Contact: 979-733-0184 or the Colorado County Sheriff's Office 979-234-2640

City of Columbus

Voluntary evacuations for flood-prone areas in the city.

Contact: 979-732-2366

City of Eagle Lake

Voluntary evacuations for flood-prone areas in the city.

Contact: 979-234-2640

The designated shelter for this evacuation is the Veterans Hall 305 Park Drive, Wiemar, Texas.



Transportation can be provided for residents by contacting their respective City or County.

Failure to obey an evacuation order can result in criminal penalties.

If you evacuate:

Leave as soon as instructed to and follow the instructions of officials

Determine safe evacuation routes

Pack essential items including medicine, important documents, first aid kits, blankets, pillows, phone chargers, critical contacts information, basic need equipment such as glasses or contacts

Take your pets with you, don’t forget your pet’s food and medication

Secure your home by locking all doors and windows

Shut off your homes utilities

Unplug electrical equipment including appliances, TV’s, and radios

Take your vehicle and house keys with you

