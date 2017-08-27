Close Texas Cares - Donate to help Hurricane Harvey victims KCEN 11:36 PM. CDT August 27, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST When Texans are hurting, we pull together. >> Mobile App users, click here to view the donation page. << If you still have trouble, visit kcentv.com/texascares from a desktop computer. © 2017 KCEN-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom 16-year-old charged with shooting parents Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017 More Stories Trump expected to survey Hurricane Harvey… Aug 26, 2017, 9:40 p.m. Road closures across the Brazos Valley Aug 27, 2017, 10:00 a.m. Weather-related school closures Aug 25, 2017, 3:26 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs