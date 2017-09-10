Texas, Louisiana Chipotles to donate half of sales to Harvey Recovery Fund

A Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant is seen in Washington, DC, December 22, 2015. (Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

On Sunday, Chipotle will donate half of all sales from its Texas and Louisiana restaurants to the United Way Harvey Recovery Fund.

Chipotle said in a press release the fund will help local United Ways meet the storm-related needs while also supporting recovery throughout the affected regions.

“We are deeply saddened for all of those who have been impacted by this devastating storm and we hope these efforts provide some relief during these very trying times,” said Steve Ells, Chipotle CEO and Chairman. “We are committed to taking care of our own, including the communities where our customers and employees live and work.”

To contribute, all you have to do is visit any Chipotle in Texas or Louisiana on Sunday. Digital, catering and takeout orders, in addition to any orders placed in the restaurant, are also included in this fundraiser, according to the press release.

”We are so grateful for this generous gift from Chipotle,” said Mary Sellers, U.S. President, United Way Worldwide, “The recovery phase of Harvey will be extensive and thanks to generous partnerships like this one, United Way will be well-positioned to help communities rebuild in the months and years to come.”

