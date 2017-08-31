KAGS
JJ Watt's Houston Harvey relief fund hits $10M

Sports teams, organizations and players are showing their support for Houstonians and donating big money to the recovery effort. 8/29 10:15 p.m.

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 12:03 PM. CDT August 31, 2017

HOUSTON -- When Texans star JJ Watt set up an online fundraiser to help Houston in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey he hoped to raise $250,000.

As of Thursday morning it had raised more than $10 million.

Watt appeared remotely on the Ellen DeGeneres Show the day before. Ellen announced that Walmart would be contributing $1 million to Watt's effort, and Miley Cyrus donated $500,000 of her own money.

"Can't speak enough to the goodness in humanity, to everybody helping out," Watt said Wednesday night. 

Watt donated $100,000 himself when the YouCaring fundraiser first went online.

"That's our city. It's very tough to watch our city get hit by such a bad storm and not be there to help with the recovery," Watt said. "I know these recovery efforts are going to be massive."

He said he wanted to start a fundraiser to help people get back on their feet. "Houston, we're in this together," Watt said in a description of his donation on the fundraising page.

The initial goal was smashed within hours, so Watt raised the goal to $500,000 and has kept raising the bar since.

