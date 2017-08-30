VIDEO: Time-lapses show impact of Harvey

TEXAS - Hurricane Harvey brought catastrophic flooding to the state over the past several days. Here are several time-lapse videos that show the impact of the storm on Texas:
Early Friday morning through through Wednesday afternoon, the storm can be seen sweeping across the state in radar:
Let's back up and see how that looks in reference to surrounding states:
Here's a time-lapse of satellite images as Harvey slowly rolled through:
You're probably wondering how much rain fell over the past several days. About 20 trillion gallons of water fell across East Texas during Harvey. Here's an explainer that puts that into perspective.
And this shows where the majority of that rain fell across the state:
