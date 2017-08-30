KAGS
Whataburger pledges close to $2 million in Harvey efforts

Kens5.com Staff , KENS 7:08 PM. CDT August 30, 2017

A Texas staple made a grand gesture Wednesday by donating $1,650,000 to Harvey relief efforts.

The Texas-based company tweeted about their generous donations Wednesday evening.

The burger chain said they pledged $1 million to the Whataburger Family Foundation which will help its own employees who were affected by the hurricane.

Whataburger also donated $150,000 to the Red Cross and another $500,000 to food banks in the most affected areas.

For more information on how Whataburger is making a difference in the wake of Harvey, click here.

