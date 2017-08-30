HOUSTON - As we move into the early morning hours of Wednesday, the weather has let up for most in the Houston area but many find themselves spending the night in an evacuation shelter.

The cities of Houston, Bellaire, and West University Park are among those under a curfew from midnight to 5 a.m.

The death toll from Harvey climbed to 18 late Tuesday evening as the Harris County Institute of Forensic Science confirmed three more storm-related deaths.

And search crews are desperately looking for a Texas couple's infant, who was swept away from them as they tried to evacuate.

Wednesday Updates

1:15 p.m.

The Houston Airport System just announced both Bush and Hobby Airports will resume service Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Those arriving at the airport will need to have a ticket in hand already, however. The airport system warns travelers to call their airlines before heading to the airports.

12:50 p.m.

Texans GM Rick Smith says the team is happy to be heading home.

Per @HoustonTexans on canceled game, GM Rick Smith says "It was a shout of joy when we announced we'll be going home." #khou11 — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) August 30, 2017

12:45 p.m.

Donations are pouring in at BBVA Compass Stadium.

Incredible scenes @BBVACompassStdm, donations pouring in by the thousands. Well done, Houston #khou11 pic.twitter.com/hKKQR6Tu4M — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) August 30, 2017

12:25 p.m.

Mayor Sylvester Turner says city employees will return to work on Tuesday. The mayor also said heavy trash pickup begins today. Regular trash service resumes next week.

Regular trash pickup probably resumes next week. Heavy trash pickup underway! — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) August 30, 2017

Turner says that the municipal court and city hall took on some water. The Theater District parking garages suffered significant damage.

The mayor added that City Council authorized $20 million from general fund to emergency purposes relief.

Most schools will start on Tuesday as week.

HPD Chief Art Acevedo says the curfew worked and no arrests were reported. The police chief added that:

88 police vehicles flooded/damaged

160 police officers have reported damage to their homes

40 percent of police facilities damaged, some may never be reoccupied

HPD received 5,031 calls overnight

47 missing persons reports filed; 27 have been cleared

He said HPD is attempting to move away from rescue missions and more toward law enforcement.

12:20 p.m.

Gov. Greg Abbot said that more National Guard troops will be deployed.

11:50 a.m.

HCSO finds a van inundated by Greens Bayou flooding while carrying 6 family members.

We are sad to report we have found a van inundated by Greens Bayou flooding while purportedly carrying 6 family members Sunday. #harvey pic.twitter.com/zFhS3J7fRC — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) August 30, 2017

Van carrying missing family of six, found. The Sheriff say at least two bodies are inside. Dive team is headed to the scene. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/f50UFyLTHg — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) August 30, 2017

11:40 a.m.

Missouri City has instituted a curfew for the city.

Missouri City Mayor Allen Owen has signed an order to establish a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for Missouri City. https://t.co/GcTEAlVFxG — Missouri City, TX (@MissouriCityTX) August 30, 2017

11:30 a.m.

Thursday’s preseason game between the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans has been cancelled, KHOU 11's sister station in Dallas has confirmed.

The teams were informed of the cancellation at respective team meetings Wednesday morning, WFAA reports.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on Twitter that the game was cancelled so Texans players could return home to Houston to help out and be with their families.

The mayor has asked that the Astros play their Friday night game.

I want the Astros to play Friday night. I want regular activities to resume. @astros — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) August 30, 2017

11:00 a.m.

A sheriff’s official north of Houston says two men died this week in separate drownings, bringing the number of confirmed Harvey-related deaths to 20.

Montgomery County sheriff’s Capt. Bryan Carlisle said Wednesday that 33-year-old Joshua Feuerstein of Conroe died when he disregarded a barricade and drove his pickup into standing water Monday.

10:05 a.m.

Port Arthur native and local Houston rapper Bun B stopped by the KHOU 11 set at PBS to talk about how his hometown was being affected by flooding.

10:00 a.m.

According to the Harris Couny Flood Control District, a portion removed itself from the base of the levee because water came over the top of the intake system. This came out of area where water is pumped out of Cyprus Creek/Infernus Forest subdivision. A portion of levee is now eroded.

Several agencies are trying to remedy the situation by bringing sand to the area.

Mandatory evacuation will remain in place.

About 100,000 people are still without power after tropical storm Harvey flooded the Houston area.

Some 800 crew members at Centerpoint Energy are on the ground trying to restore electricity as quickly as possible.

More crew members from other parts of Texas as well as Louisiana, Florida, Kansas, Alabama and Tennessee are expected to arrive to assist.

9:45 a.m.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has made a monetary contribution to the relief flood.

The Houston Live Stock Show and Rodeo is donating $2 million for Hurricane Harvey flood relief. — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) August 30, 2017

9:35 a.m.

The Houston Independent School District announced Wednesday all students will eat all school meals for free during the 2017-2018 school year.

The approval came from the United States Department of Agriculture and the Texas Department of Agriculture to waive the required application process for the National School Lunch/Breakfast Program.

9:20 a.m.

Officials with FEMA hold a press conference on recovery and rescue operations. More than 195,000 people have registered for assistance from FEMA. So far, FEMA has provided more than $35 million to those registered.

To register for FEMA aid, applicants can go to DisasterAssistance.gov. Those without access to the Internet can sign up by calling (800) 621-FEMA (3362). Individuals who have speech disabilities or hearing loss and use TTY should call (800) 462-7585.

Power restoration is still ongoing, and officials are still working to assess schools. They may have to set up temporary facilities. The main airports in the area are still closed. One local airport was open, but its only flight today was canceled.

8:30 a.m.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) says he expects the Texas delegation in Congress will push for a bill to target relief for relief from Harvey. Cruz says he and several Republicans voted against funding for Superstorm Sandy because that bill had unrelated items like funding for Alaska. Cruz says funding for Harvey will not have any unrelated items.

8:20 a.m.

4,000 homes near the Addicks and Barker reservoirs are inundated with water due to planned releases. Expect some homes to be under water for weeks.

7:55 a.m.

Houston police report that water rescues are now down to around 40.

7:42 a.m.

Fort Bend County:

Plantation at Bittersweet, Ric is now passable (Pecan Grove Subdivision), Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office say.

S Mason from Farmer to SH 99 is now open and passable

7:37 a.m.

FM 723 is now CLOSED from US 90A to FM 359 due to water from the Brazos River flowing over the roadway, Rosenberg police report.

7:20 a.m.

Houston Airport system remains closed until further notice.

7:15 a.m.

George R. Brown Shelter no longer needs clothing donations. Please donate to other shelters that are not getting as much attention.

7:00 a.m.

I-45 N. Fwy. at 1960 is back open in both directions. The water from Cypress Creek is going down.

6:39 a.m.

East Fork San Jacinto River and Lake Houston have both crested.

5:40 a.m.

Flooding concerns in Wharton County remain high Wednesday morning. Water from Colorado continues to flood neighborhoods in the county. The National Guard is headed to the area to help with recovery efforts.

4:30 a.m.

Our tropical storm warning, storm surge watch, and flash flood watch have all been canceled for the Houston area, according to National Weather Service Houston. Improving weather conditions are on the way.

4:15 a.m.

Tropical Storm Harvey made a landfall near Cameron, Louisiana around 4 a.m., according to the National Weather Service of New Orleans. A heavy rain threat still remains over southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

4:00 a.m.

Flood waters almost reaching those sleeping at the Bob Bower Civic Center in Port Arthur. Evacuations and rescues remain ongoing.

People in #PortArthur evacuated #Harvey to Bob Bob Bower Civic Center



They are now being re-evacuated to the Carl Parker Center pic.twitter.com/U7Qp9hYz0O — Juan Rodríguez (@_JuanRodriguez_) August 30, 2017

2:40 a.m.

Harvey hitting Port Arthur hard. Carl Parker Center opens as shelter in Port Arthur. The city of Port Arthur is now using dump trucks to evacuate residents.

2:35 a.m.

Volunteers and the National Guard are helping the Levee Operator of Sienna Plantation LID to fill sandbags to address a maintenance issue on the interior rim of the levee.

1:30 a.m.: Wharton County's Office of Emergency Management says if you are safe for now, shelter in place. Roads are too dangerous to evacuate. Earlier in the evening officials in Wharton had asked residents in the Orchard or Peach Creek Acres to evacuate.

1:15 a.m.: According to CenterPoint Energy, 97,000 people remain without power in Houston following Harvey's record-breaking impact.

12:15 a.m.: Fire and military personnel in Crosby head out to rescue a family trapped near a chemical plant that's at risk of fire and explosion. Company officials with Arkema said on Tuesday that chemical refrigeration had been compromised due to high water.





Midnight: Curfew now in effect until 5 a.m. for Houston, Bellaire, and West University Park

The first group of evacuees have arrived at the newly opened shelter at NRG Park.

