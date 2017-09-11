How fast were Hurricane Irma's winds across Florida?

Palm snaps along Beach Drive in St. Petersburg after Hurricane Irma sweeps through the area. (Photo: Phil Buck)

TAMPA, Fla. -- Hurricane Irma's destructive power only just is being realized with the early daylight.

While the storm continues to spin itself Monday toward the Florida and Georgia state borders, the National Weather Service recently published a list of the highest observed wind gusts.

The statewide information below is considered preliminary. More data is expected as meteorologists further examine the storm.

-Naples: 142 mph

-Marco Island: 130

-Lely: 122

-Big Pine Key: 120

-Quail Creek Estates: 112

-North Perry Airport: 109

-Key Biscayne: 99

-Miami International Airport: 99

-North Perry Airport: 98

-Sweetwater: 96

-Ocean Reef: 93

-Key Largo: 92

-Key West: 91

-Fort Myers: 84

-Flagler Beach: 83

-South Miami: 80

-Ft. Lauderdale: 78

-Jacksonville International Airport: 75

-Pompano Beach: 61



These are specific values for the Tampa Bay region:

-Clearwater: 77 mph

-Bartow: 75

-St. Petersburg: 65

