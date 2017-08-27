Aransas Pass after Hurricane Harvey: See incredible drone video

KIII 3 News drone footage of the incredible damage seen Sunday, Aug. 27, in Aransas Pass, Texas, after Hurricane Harvey came ashore. (Photo: KIII)

ARANSAS PASS, Texas -- The images coming out of the Texas coast are devastating.

Drone footage captured by KIII photographer Hector Zertuche shows flooded streets, roofs ripped from buildings and topped RV vehicles.

"It is flooded," said State Rep. Todd Hunter to Katia Uriarte. "The equipment is every place. They have roof damage in here.

"This shows you what a category 4 storm can do."

The Aransas Pass Care Regional Medical Center is closed until further notice given the extensive damage to its roof and overall structural integrity.

© 2017 KIII-TV