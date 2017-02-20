Red Cross opens shelter on San Antonio's north side following storms

SAN ANTONIO – The American Red Cross serving Greater San Antonio has set up shelter for anyone displaced by Sunday night’s severe thunderstorms.

The shelter is located at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in the 600 block of Oblate Drive on the city’s north side.

According to a spokesperson with the American Red Cross, anyone in need of a safe place to stay is encouraged to come to the shelter.

Red Cross worker will be available to help with immediate needs, including health and mental services.

In a statement, the Red Cross urges people to take the proper safety precautions to keep loved ones and property safe.

For more information on what to do before, during and after a severe storm, you can download the Red Cross Emergency app at redcross.org/mobileapps.

What to Do After a Tornado

Continue listening to local news or a NOAA Weather Radio for updated information and instructions.

If you are away from home, return only when authorities say it is safe to do so.

Wear long pants, a long-sleeved shirt, and sturdy shoes when examining your walls, doors, staircases and windows for damage.

Watch out for fallen power lines or broken gas lines and report them to the utility company immediately.

Stay out of damaged buildings.

Use battery-powered flashlights when examining buildings – do NOT use candles.

If you smell gas or hear a blowing or hissing noise, open a window and get everyone out of the building quickly and call the gas company or fire department.

Take pictures of the damage, both of the building and its contents, for insurance claims.

Use the telephone only for emergency calls.

Keep all of your animals under your direct control.

Clean up spilled medications, bleaches, gasoline or other flammable liquids that could become a fire hazard.

Check for injuries. If you are trained, provide first aid to persons in need until emergency responders arrive.

(© 2017 KENS)