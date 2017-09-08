KAGS
Close

Several speedways open campgrounds to Irma evacuees

TEGNA 3:02 PM. CDT September 08, 2017

As thousands evacuate Florida ahead of destructive Hurricane Irma, speedways in Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama are opening their campgrounds to evacuees. 

Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama is offering free campsites with water hookups, showers and bathroom facilities beginning Thursday morning. 

Atlanta Motor Speedway is offering the same amenities to evacuees: 

Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee is another option for campers fleeing the storm: 

A complete list of evacuations zones in Florida can be found here.

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories