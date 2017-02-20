Severe weather uproots trees, debris in far northeast-side neighborhood

SAN ANTONIO - Severe weather ripped through the Northern Hills Community of San Antonio Sunday night.

Homeowners affected by the storm were doing as much as they could Monday morning because, for many, the power is still out.

One house that took a hit was the home Marcus Martinez in the 4300 block of Putting Green on the far northeast side.

The damage stretched from the ground to the top of his house. With various debris and trees scattered across his lawn and on top of cars.

After the storm, Martinez’s roof was left with gaping holes from the garage all the way to his bedroom.

Martinez said every room in his house was damaged except for one.

In Martinez’s living room, giant pieces of drywall from the ceiling was spread throughout the room.

“As I was trying to close the closet door I could feel the resistance of the air pressure,” said Martinez. “I remember yanking it in and about thirty seconds later I opened the door and I could see my living room with rain coming in and stuff scattered everywhere.”

Despite the severe damage, Martinez, his wife, and dog are all safe.

Martinez’s house is one of many that were affected by Sunday night’s thunderstorms.

