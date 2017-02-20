Storms damage homes, rip up power lines across S.A.

SAN ANTONIO – Across San Antonio thousands of homes were affected by the powerful storms that ripped through the Alamo City Sunday night.

Closer to downtown, downed trees, and power lines created a touch and go situation near The Quarry.

The wind and rain damaged roughly four dozen homes near Linda Drive and in addition, the storms ripped off roofs and bent a stop sign in half.

Neighbors told KENS 5 some of them had to leave their homes because of the damage.

The good news, there were no reports of injuries from this part of town.

One of the hardest hit areas was along Broadway Street and Nottingham Drive in Lincoln Heights.

The storms ripped apart a covered parking area while also downing power lines and trees.

VIA brought out busses to get people out of harm’s way.

Emergency crews did take one person to the hospital with a head injury.

At one point Sunday night, there were more than 5,000 CPS customers in the Broadway area without power.

Family of five tells me they hid under mattress after "tornado-like winds" damaged their north side home. Shed flattened. #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/zzeqaogsUg — Alicia Neaves (@AliciaKENS5) February 20, 2017

(© 2017 KENS)