KAGS
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Thousands left without power after powerful storms overnight

Thousands left with without power

Staff , KENS 10:31 AM. CST February 20, 2017

SAN ANTONIO - Thousands of people are still in the dark Monday morning after thunderstorms ripped through the San Antonio area.

At one point Sunday night, 46,000 CPS customers were without power.

As of 5 a.m. Monday, 666 outages are affecting more than 29,000 people.

CPS crews are working hard to get power restored throughout the area.

For more information on the outages in your area, visit CPSenergy.com.

(© 2017 KENS)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories