National Hurricane Center: Depression forms in Atlantic, poses no threat to US

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- In what already has been an active tropical season, there's now a November system to watch.
But keep note: it poses absolutely no threat to the United States.
Tropical Depression Nineteen developed early Monday, Nov. 6, in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. With 35 mph winds, it isn't yet a named storm but could become Rina in the next day or so as it is forecast to strengthen.
The latest National Hurricane Center forecast track moves it toward the north, away from any land and out to sea.
Tropical development is not unusual for the month of November. Albeit rare, storms that do develop tend to move away from the U.S.
