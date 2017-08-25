Close VIDEO: See Hurricane Harvey from space The view of Hurricane Harvey from the International Space Station. KIII 1:18 PM. CDT August 25, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The International Space Station tweeted a video of Hurricane Harvey Friday morning as it approaches the Texas coast.Take a look at some of the amazing shots below. © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom 16-year-old charged with shooting parents Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017 More Stories Getting a look at Harvey from a Hurricane Hunter Aug 25, 2017, 8:29 a.m. Sam Houston State Postpones Season Opener with Richmond Aug 25, 2017, 2:39 p.m. Texas Gov. Abbott speaks to public ahead of Hurricane Harvey Aug 25, 2017, 9:03 a.m.
