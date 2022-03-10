Check out this list of fun Halloween events in Bryan and College Station

Whether you're with family or friends, there is an event for everyone.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Halloween season should be a fun time for everyone. Here is a list of events for adults or the whole family.

Family Events:

Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan

The 3rd annual Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan will include trick-or-treating, photo opportunities, a costume contest and more.

When: Friday, Oct. 28 | 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Historic Downtown Bryan

Admission: Free

Contact: (979)721-9506



Halloween Trick-Or-Treat

If you would like to enjoy a ton of free Halloween festivities for you and your whole family, Century Square is where you will need to be. The annual district-wide trick-or-treat event will include pumpkin paintings, fun games, costume contests, etc. All you will need to bring is your own bucket or bag for treats.

When: Sunday, Oct. 30 | 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Century Square

Admission: Free

Trunk-Or-Treat

The City of Bryan Parks & Recreation Department along with Bryan High School’s Viking Theater are hosting a trunk-or-treat event. All you will need to bring is five items of canned goods that will be donated to the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

When: Saturday, Oct. 29 | 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Bryan High School

Admission: Five canned goods

Fall Festival

The A&M United Methodist Church is hosting a fall festival that will feature lots of fun for the whole family. Activities include trunk-or-treat, bounce houses, a chili cook- off, games, candy and more.

When: Sunday, Oct. 30 | 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: A&M United Methodist Church in the Great Hall & Breezeway

Admission: Free



Tricks & Treats at Grand Station

Grand Station is hosting a Halloween night that will have plenty of family friendly activities. This night will include trick-or-treating areas as well as great deals on bowling and zombie laser tag.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 26 | 9 p.m.

Where: Grand Station

Cost of bowling and laser tag: One hour of bowling and two games of laser tag for $15

Adult Events:

Zombie Pub Crawl

The 9th annual Downtown Bryan Zombie Pub Crawl is coming up and it includes a ton of fun for adults 21 and over. An entire Zombification station will be put up by The Makeup Gurus from The Theatre Company at wristband pick up. A total of 12 bars will be participating and there will be activities and drink specials at each one.

When: Saturday, Oct. 22 | 6 p.m. to close

Where: The Village and Art979 Gallery

Admission: $5

Texas A&M Takeover - The Fright Fest Tour

Slacker University is hosting College Station’s biggest Halloween party complete with concert-level production, DJ’s and plenty more. In concurrence with the Halloween spirit, costumes are highly encouraged. You must be 18+ to enter and 21+ to drink.

When: Monday, Oct. 31 | 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: Shiner Park

Admission: $5 to $25