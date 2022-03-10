Check out this list of fun Halloween events in Bryan and College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Halloween season should be a fun time for everyone. Here is a list of events for adults or the whole family.
Family Events:
Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan
The 3rd annual Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan will include trick-or-treating, photo opportunities, a costume contest and more.
- When: Friday, Oct. 28 | 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Where: Historic Downtown Bryan
- Admission: Free
- Contact: (979)721-9506
Halloween Trick-Or-Treat
If you would like to enjoy a ton of free Halloween festivities for you and your whole family, Century Square is where you will need to be. The annual district-wide trick-or-treat event will include pumpkin paintings, fun games, costume contests, etc. All you will need to bring is your own bucket or bag for treats.
- When: Sunday, Oct. 30 | 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Where: Century Square
- Admission: Free
Trunk-Or-Treat
The City of Bryan Parks & Recreation Department along with Bryan High School’s Viking Theater are hosting a trunk-or-treat event. All you will need to bring is five items of canned goods that will be donated to the Brazos Valley Food Bank.
- When: Saturday, Oct. 29 | 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Where: Bryan High School
- Admission: Five canned goods
Fall Festival
The A&M United Methodist Church is hosting a fall festival that will feature lots of fun for the whole family. Activities include trunk-or-treat, bounce houses, a chili cook- off, games, candy and more.
- When: Sunday, Oct. 30 | 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Where: A&M United Methodist Church in the Great Hall & Breezeway
- Admission: Free
Tricks & Treats at Grand Station
Grand Station is hosting a Halloween night that will have plenty of family friendly activities. This night will include trick-or-treating areas as well as great deals on bowling and zombie laser tag.
- When: Wednesday, Oct. 26 | 9 p.m.
- Where: Grand Station
- Cost of bowling and laser tag: One hour of bowling and two games of laser tag for $15
Adult Events:
Zombie Pub Crawl
The 9th annual Downtown Bryan Zombie Pub Crawl is coming up and it includes a ton of fun for adults 21 and over. An entire Zombification station will be put up by The Makeup Gurus from The Theatre Company at wristband pick up. A total of 12 bars will be participating and there will be activities and drink specials at each one.
- When: Saturday, Oct. 22 | 6 p.m. to close
- Where: The Village and Art979 Gallery
- Admission: $5
Texas A&M Takeover - The Fright Fest Tour
Slacker University is hosting College Station’s biggest Halloween party complete with concert-level production, DJ’s and plenty more. In concurrence with the Halloween spirit, costumes are highly encouraged. You must be 18+ to enter and 21+ to drink.
- When: Monday, Oct. 31 | 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Where: Shiner Park
- Admission: $5 to $25
You can find all of these events and more by clicking here.