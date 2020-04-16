Warm up those vocals! ABC to host 'The Disney Family Singalong' Thursday

The hour-long television special will feature favorite Disney tunes sung by celebrities at home.

AUSTIN, Texas — Still can't get "Let It Go" out of your head? Want to sing "It's a Small World" at the top of your lungs? Your time has come.

Warm those vocals up and get ready to belt because ABC is premiering its hour-long television special, "The Disney Family Singalong," Thursday night at 7 p.m. on KVUE.

The special, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, will feature celebrities with their families as they put their own spin on their favorite Disney tunes from home.

An animated character will help you follow along to the lyrics so you can sing in perfect harmony (or off-key) to beloved melodies from Disney classics, including “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Little Mermaid” and “Toy Story” to more recent fan favorites like “Moana,” “Frozen” and “High School Musical.”

Special guests include Christina Aguilera, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Auliʻi Cravalho, Luke Evans, Jordan Fisher, Josh Gad, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Little Big Town, Kenny Ortega (along with "High School Musical" cast), Donny Osmond, Thomas Rhett, Amber Riley, John Stamos and more.