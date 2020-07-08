Alpacas and Blue Bell, what more do you need? Take a day trip to Washington County

Need a weekend getaway? Washington County is less than an hour from Bryan-College Station, and has so much to offer!

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas — The COVID-19 pandemic may have put a damper on some summer trip plans, but that doesn't mean you can't explore what the beautiful state of Texas has to offer closer to home.

Washington County is less than an hour from Bryan-College Station, and Visit Brenham has put together a nifty list of some of their best activities families can participate in this summer. We've listed a few below.

ALPACAS! Enough said. Head on out to Burton TX, and enjoy the 60 acres of hay meadows with 100 alpacas available for your viewing pleasure! Just make sure to call ahead of time, they are currently only allowing visitors on the ranch who make appointments.

After you visit the Alpacas, stay in Burton and watch history come alive with the oldest operating cotton gin in the United States! Tours are given at 10am and 2pm (we recommend the 10am because this Texas heat is NO JOKE). Pets are allowed to come too, so bring out the whole family!

Take your significant other out to this lovely vineyard in Brenham, and enjoy all it has to offer. Although the tasting room is currently closed, you can call ahead and make an appointment to harvest their delicious grapes to make your own wine, jams, and jellies! Don't delay, harvesting happens usually until the second week of August while supplies last.

It's never a bad idea to stop and smell the roses, or lavender in this case! Take in the scenery as you drive over to Chappell Hill (known for their lovely bluebonnets in the spring FYI), and visit this wonderfully aromatic farm. Their Provence Lavender is almost ready for cutting, so keep up with their website to find the best time to come visit and cut your own fresh lavender.

A Texas STAPLE. The observation deck is currently closed, but stop by the ice cream parlor and gift shop to get a scoop of ice cream... or two or three.. no judgement.