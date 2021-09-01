Aggieland Art Trail to showcase the colorful and creative side of Brazos Valley

This new event was created by the Visual Arts Society

BRYAN, Texas — The Aggieland Art Trail is a self-guided showcase of museums, galleries, restaurants with art, murals and sculptures in Brazos County. Starting at 7:00 a.m. Saturday, September 11 at POV Coffee house at the Stella Hotel, anyone can join in on this family-friendly and unique art show.

This new event was created by the Visual Arts Society.

“We wrote a grant and received money that is funded through the art council,” Publicity volunteer Visual Art Society B/CS Mindy Austin said, “It’s supported by both city’s [Bryan and College Station].”

President of the Visual Arts Society Dr. Carol Fox Henrichs said it’s amazing how much art is available throughout the community.

The first ever #Aggieland Art Trail is taking place this Saturday!☀️



🖼 13 Galleries/Museums

🗿 75+ Statues

🎨 12+ Murals



Find out how you can join in on this free, family-friendly event tonight on @KAGSnews 👀 pic.twitter.com/amTFTgoQjZ — Elisabeth Tharp (@elisabeththarp1) September 8, 2021

“If it’s [art] not on your radar every day, this is the perfect opportunity to get out and see what we [Brazos County] have,” Dr. Henrichs said.

If you’d like to learn more about the Aggieland Art Trail, click here.

Schedule of events provided by the Aggieland Art Trail:

Friday, September 10

4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. – POV “Meet the Artists" Pre-event. Come and meet the seven Visual Art Society member artists exhibiting their work at POV Coffee House for September. Enjoy POV’s happy hour while chatting with the artists. You can view their art here.

Saturday, September 11

7:00 A.M. to 9:00 A.M. – Aggieland Art Trail Kick-Off, POV Coffee House at the Stella Hotel. Join us for the Aggieland Art Trail kick-off at the POV Coffee House. Enjoy 10% off your purchase and pick up your passport and information for the trail. Click here to view their menu.

10 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. – LIVE!art, a tight-knit community of local artists, will be set up at Degallery. There will be live art demos and a children’s interactive art section.

11:00 A.M. – War on Terror Statue Dedication Ceremony, Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial

2:00 P.M. – Evening – Visit Downtown Bryan art spots. Downtown Bryan will be closed off from 8:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. for the Ladies in Leather motorcycle parade.