Century Square has scheduled weekly events, that are free to the public.

This spring, Century Square will be hosting free weekly events out to the public

BRYAN, Texas — Century Square, an development adjacent to Texas A&M University, will be hosting free events to the public. The development has scheduled events for outdoor fitness, entertainment, and community events throughout the week. Guests are asked to use the free parking garage near Star Cinema. The century square is located 175 Century Square Drive ,College Station, TX 77840.

Century Square will even have some local artists scheduled every Friday and Saturday. For a complete lineup of musicians, visit the Century Square website.

Here is a list of the schedule weekly events:

lululemon Run Club – Every Tuesday, 6-7:30 p.m.

Lace up your shoes and get ready for lululemon run club, every Tuesday from 6-7:30 p.m. Come early and shop all things lululemon and then hit the pavement with the group at 6:00 p.m. End your sweat session with happy hour at PORTER’s featuring $4 draft beer and hand-crafted cocktails!

Fit4Mom Stroller Strides – Every last Wednesday of every month, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Looking for a great way to spend time with fellow moms, get fit while hanging out with the kids, and have a delicious lunch? Come out on the last Wednesday of every month for Lunch Bunch with Fit4Mom Bryan-College Station. Take a free Strides 360 class on The Green then stay and enjoy lunch at one of Century Square’s delicious nearby eateries!

Discovery on The Green – Every third Thursday of every month, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Young kids can enjoy imagination-inspiring fun at Discovery on The Green, presented by The Children’s Museum of Brazos Valley, with hands-on activities and exciting games all summer long.

Trivia Night – Thursdays, 7-9 p.m.

Ready for some friendly competition? Grab a bite and a drink from Century Square’s surrounding restaurants, then head out onto The Green to get your trivia on. The more you know, the more you win!

Yoga on the Green – Saturdays, 9 a.m.

Kick off your weekends with Yoga on the Green, a weekly community yoga practice hosted by local BCS instructors. Bring your water, your mat, and a friend for an hour of relaxing yoga followed by an afternoon of shopping Century Square’s variety of boutique stores!