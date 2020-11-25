Brazos Valley Weekend Events: 11/27/2020

From yoga to looking at a million lights, the Brazos Valley has it ALL this weekend!

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Just because a holiday just passed, does not mean the Brazos Valley isn't hopping this weekend!

You can start your days off with a run or walk at Lake Walk Town Center for a Turkey Trot five or 10K on Saturday.

The trot starts at 8 a.m. and strollers are welcome!

If you want a more relaxing physical activity, Lake Walk Town Center is also hosting a Community Yoga Session also starting at 8 a.m.

The class is designed for yogis of all skill levels just be sure to bring your own mat and keep your social distance from others.

After your sweat session, continue those healthy habits by checking out some fruits and veggies at the Brazos Valley Farmer’s Market.

Nestled in north downtown Bryan, local farmers and producers will sell their fresh produce starting at 8 a.m. to noon.

Once you’re fueled up, you can take a trip to the Ranch Harley Davidson to do some good.

They are hosting a blood drive to get some much-needed blood to those who need it.

So if you are COVID-19 symptom free and healthy, you can show up to donate to The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center there until 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Then close your Saturday out with some gorgeous views at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park in College Station.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park.



Here are two ways you can enjoy Christmas in the Park: https://t.co/yCluj05r1K 🎄#cstx #TAMU #bcstx — College Station (@CityofCS) November 19, 2020

You’ll be able to see more than one million lights that’ll decorate the park until 11 p.m. each night until January first.

After your Saturday night siesta, sleep in then, "Baby, there’s Art Outside" at century square.