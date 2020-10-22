The CDC has put certain fall activities in low to high risk categories, and the StageCenter Community Theatre is taking those recommendations to safely spook you.

BRYAN, Texas — Times are changing and so are our celebrations this year.

As Halloween creeps closer and closer, a lot of people might be wondering how to go about it.

Thanks to the Centers for Disease Control and a Bryan attraction, you can still have some spooky fun.

By now, most of us know the CDC says large indoor gatherings are a no-no.

A lot of Halloween activities like going to a pumpkin patch or trick or treating usually happen outside anyway, though, so are people in the clear?

Well, the CDC puts those kind of fall activities in lower, moderate or high risk activities.

Doing one-way trick or treating where individually wrapped goodie bags are there for kids to grab and go or visiting a pumpkin patch are moderate risk activities.

In the lower risk categories, you will see home or pumpkin decorating with people that live with you or doing a virtual costume contest.

The CDC puts traditional trick or treating, indoor costume parties or indoor haunted houses where people may be crowded together and screaming in their high risk category.

But StageCenter Community Theatre’s Haunted House said they are making their frights as safe as possible.

“We’re only allowing so many people and you have to be in your bubble when you come through," said Cindy Roberts, the Co-Founder of StageCenter's Fright Nights Haunted House.

"You are the only group in the house until you’re about 90 percent done, then we’ll let the next group in.”

Cindy says everyone, including her actors, have to wear masks, and they won’t be touching you.

They stay at least six feet apart from people walking around the house.

“All of my actors have hand sanitizers. There’s bathrooms in the back. There’s hand sanitizer where you buy your ticket. We sanitize the masks every night."

As excited as Cindy is for people to come get scared, she understands those who want to sit this year out.

“We’re teaming up with Trinity Oaks and Starkid that has also been affected by COVID," she said.

"If you don’t want to come but want to help, please go online and make a donation.”

You can find the full list of activities in low to high risk categories from the CDC on their website.