Bryan's Queen Theatre celebrates success after reopening

The theater has added new features to its facility that were not previously present. It consists of a screening room with 54 seats, a lounge area and a bar.

BRYAN, Texas — Following a long period of closure, the Queen Theater reopened in March of this year. Since its opening in 1939, the theatre has become a historic landmark in Bryan-College Station.

The theater has added new features to its facility that were not previously present. It consists of a screening room with 54 seats, a lounge area, a bar, and a restaurant to serve guests who have entered the building.

Traci Helton, the General Manager of the Queen Theater, joined the venue's staff in December of 2021 during the renovation phase of the building.

According to Helton, she previously worked in Bryan and College Station and returned to the Queen because of the building's history and atmosphere.

"It feels like something personal. You know, when you're watching with just a few people, I think it enhances the experience,” said Helton.

It has been announced that the theater will be hosting a number of events in the near future.

Helton noted that, in addition to movies, the theater holds several piano karaoke events during the month as well as a comedy club on the 21st. Helton stated that they have seen customers return since the reopening in March and they look forward to continued success at the Queen Theatre.