Caldwell kicking off Sounds of Summer concert series

The first concert kicks off on the Burleson County Courthouse steps on June 10 at 8pm.

CALDWELL, Texas — The City of Caldwell has planned their summer concert series for several months and the first event is set to kick off on June 10.

Janice Easter, the Mayor of Caldwell, said that the event is free and welcome to anyone both in Caldwell and from surrounding areas. The concert is set to kickoff at 8 p.m. on Saturday evening and will feature a band from Austin.

Easter said that when it came to selecting the music groups, she wanted to feature artists that could play a variety of music to cater to their community.

"80's music, Classic Rock, Nothing But Country, a cover band for the Eagles or the Beatles. Well, we're not sure here in Caldwell if that's something more inclusive so that's why we like to choose a band that can play everything," said Easter.

The concerts will take place on the second Saturday of each month this summer.