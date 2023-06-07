Century Square announces free summer movie series lineup

The movies will take place every third Thursday from June to August at 8:45 p.m.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Century Square has announced in a press release that they will be hosting movie events throughout the summer beginning on Thursday, June 15.

These family-friendly events are free to the public, and parking is available at the Century Square garage near Star Cinema Grill. Three movies will be shown in total on the third Thursday of each month through August.

The dates and times of the movies that will be shown is as follows:

June 15 - "Tangled" Rapunzel and Flynn Rider will be hosting a meet and greet ahead of the movie's premiere from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

July 20 - "Confessions of a Shopaholic"

August 17 - "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Spider-Man will be at Century Square prior to the event to take photos from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.



Chairs and blankets are okay to bring, but outside food and drinks will not be permitted on The Green, where the movies will be shown.