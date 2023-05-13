'Norm' & 'Cliff' reunite in Dallas ahead of 'Cheers' bar auction; Bidding for bar underway

The Boson bar from the TV sitcom is up for auction as part of the James Comisar Collection.

DALLAS — Almost exactly 30 years removed from the final episode of Cheers (May 20, 1993), two actors from the show recently reunited in Dallas ahead of an auction where a iconic piece of the show will be sold.

George Wendt and John Ratzenberger, who portray Norm Peterson and Cliff Clavin, respectively, in the hit American sitcom bellied up to the Boston bar at Heritage Auction's Dallas headquarters.

The bar from the TV sitcom is up for auction as part of the James Comisar Collection. Other items going up for auction include the original All in the Family set and the original Johnny Carson set.

"Sets like these usually go into the trash heap, but for Jim Comisar to preserve this, the Archie Bunker set ... that's a big deal," Ratzenberger said.

Bidding has started for the Cheers bar here on the Dallas-based Heritage Auctions website.