During a Michael Buble concert Sunday night, one fan got an all-time experience.

Andrew Zarrillo, A&M class of '15, traveled to the concert in Georgia. And a last minute upgrade, his upper deck seats became floor seats.

From there, the rest was a memorable night.

During Buble's set, he began to talk about kindness and how music can bring happiness, said Zarrillo.

That is when Zarrillo caught Buble's attention. Buble handed the microphone over to Zarrillo for him to sing.

"I wasn't nervous because I didn't have time to be," said Zarrillo.

Zarrillo said at first he thought Buble was skeptical, thinking he thought he would be just another rowdy fan.

But, as seen in the video, when Zarrillo began to sing, Buble's excitement grew.

"Watching it, I could see him cheering me on," Zarrillo said. "It was cool."

However, the concert on Sunday wasn't the first time he performed.

Zarrillo said when he was at A&M, he would practice around campus.

"I use to live in Krueger hall freshman year," he said. "I would go sit on the balcony and sing."

Zarrillo also took music and piano lessons in town. His former instructor told KAGS that he knew Zarrillo was always going to go far in his career.

"Andrew was a phenomenal voice and piano student," G.R. Scott with Brazos Music Group said. "A great voice, a great heart, and highly motivated. He was able to stay focused with his music studies, even when carrying a full course load at Texas A&M. I knew then, as I know now, that he is going to go far."