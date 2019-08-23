COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Waffle House has opened a vote for where it should open a new restaurant, and College Station is one of the top three finalists!

The company has narrowed down its list to College Station, San Antonio and Oxford, Mississippi.

The Waffle House Twitter account made the announcement bright and early this morning.

The company is expected to announce the winning city on Saturday, August 24, which just happens to be National Waffle Day.

Waffle House tweeted "Does your city not have a glowing yellow sign yet? We have decided to reward one lucky city who doesn't have a WH with a visit from us during National Waffle Week (Sept. 2-6)

When the company asked Aggies if they were up yet and why they had fallen behind, the response came full force.

"We're here," @_cesr_ tweeted. "Aggies never sleep."

Others are dragging pancake rival iHOP into the mix. "I pretty sure it's #WafflesForAgs", @rarbery tweeted. "All Aggieland has is iHOP. Everyone knows that Waffles>Pancakes."

Some are calling on the Aggie athletes to take charge of the vote to bring Waffle House to College Station. "Have you not heard from @AggieFootball @aggiembk @AggieWBB @AggieSoccer @aggietrk @AggieBaseball," @sid_backstrom tweeted. "Guys, we need waffles!"

The Waffle House shout out to Aggieland may have just woken a sleeping giant.

"You might want to reinforce your servers while you can," @CatnipTX tweeted.

"Y'all are about to receive an object lesson in what happens when Aggies mobilize to win an online poll," @johnnyNonReg tweeted.

The vote is open now and is on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

