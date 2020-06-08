Cheetos-flavored mac 'n cheese coming soon

Yes, there will be a Flamin' Hot flavor

ST. LOUIS — Snackers — your snack game just got a little better.

Cheetos announced it is launching a line of mac ‘n cheese.

According to a press release, it’ll come in three different flavors: Bold & Cheesy, Flamin' Hot and Cheesy Jalapeño.

"We've seen incredible culinary creativity from our Cheetos fans through the years, taking our product and using as an actual ingredient in recipes — whether at restaurants, or now more than ever, at home," said Rachel Ferdinando, SVP, CMO Frito-Lay North America. "Cheetos Mac 'n Cheese borrows that culinary inspiration to provide a mischievous mashup of an ordinary fan favorite. We're putting our orange-dusted fingerprints on an at-home staple at a time when home mealtime occasions are on the rise."

Beginning on Aug. 8, you can pick up Cheetos Mac ‘n Cheese in single-box and cup formats at Walmart stores across the nation or online, according to the press release.

Cheetos Mac 'n Cheese is the newest innovation from both divisions of PepsiCo Foods North America — Frito-Lay North America and Quaker Foods North America, the release said.

"This one-of-a-kind innovation leverages the strength of our brands to hack into a household staple and take it to the next level with unique flavor experiences only Cheetos can provide," said Kristin Kroepfl, VP, CMO Quaker Foods North America. "We look forward to bringing our passionate consumers the same Cheetos taste in a brand new way."