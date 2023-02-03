Women's History Month: Costa Vida owner speaks on her experience in the restaurant business

Costa Vida owner Holly Johnston gave her thoughts about what owning a restaurant meant to her in a traditionally male-dominated industry.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — During Women's History Month, we wanted to highlight women that are succeeding in traditionally male-dominated industries.

One of these aforementioned male-dominated industries is the restaurant business.

Owner of Costa Vida, Holly Johnston said, “I've been in the restaurant business since I was college and I have always loved restaurant operations and its something I enjoy very much, getting to meet new people and getting to provide a great meal.”

Johnston understands the restaurant industry has not always welcomed her with open arms.

“Sometimes being taken seriously is a little hard we can come off as emotional instead of passionate so I think sometimes that can be a challenge for sure,” said Johnston.

In a male-dominated field, having women understanding and leading other women is the key to success.

“My first general manager when I first started waiting tables was a woman and she was wonderful. She was very kind and she gave me a chance without having an experience and I always really appreciated that and I appreciate her," reflected Johnston. "She was great at her job and great at being a great woman to look up to in the business. I think we definitely should support each other and its always great to just be able to know that you can call someone.”

Holly hopes to see more women take charge of their futures.