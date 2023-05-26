"This is therapy for me" | A new dessert shop is filling the town with sweet purpose

The Suga Trax has only been open for a month, but is already achieving their goal of showing kids their purpose through the birth of the shop.

BRYAN, Texas — If you pass the train tracks Downtown Bryan, you're one step away from a sugar rush.

A new dessert shop that opened up to the community last month leaving many residents have been ranting and raving about the place that's been fulfilling everyone's sweet tooth. That place is The Suga Trax.

"This is therapy for me, even if I'm having a bad day, just to make somebody else day it just does something to me," said Co-Owner, Demonica Young.

It's near a railroad crossing that's part of the inspiration behind the name. Also, while it has only been around for a short while, it's become a major hit as a sweets place, and Young is looking for it to become a place for everyone in the community.

"My boys, you know really just do it for them, cause they be watching everything you do," Young said.

Despite the setbacks she's faced, Young is committed to making The Suga Trax into something bigger.

"It's cooking, it's talking to people, you know it's interacting with people you just never know somebody having a bad day you can make 'em feel better," she said.

Nothing says 'have a good day' like your favorite filled cheesecake or ice cream made your way, and no matter what track you may find yourself on, The Suga Trax will always be providing a trail of sweets back to your favorite sweet spot.