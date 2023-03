The Austin-based wing restaurant is set to open a location in College Station in 2024.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Pluckers, an Austin-based wing bar, announced on Tuesday, March 7 that they would be opening a restaurant in College Station in 2024.

Pluckers has multiple locations around the Lone Star State, including the Houston, San Antonio, and Dallas-Fort Worth areas, as well as individual locations in New Braunfels and Killeen.