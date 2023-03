A date for the restaurant's grand opening has not yet been revealed.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Urban Bird Hot Chicken is set to open a store in College Station, according to the restaurant's website.

According to the website, the store's hours will be from 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday, and 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The restaurant chain is also opening more locations in Round Rock and the Houston area.

The new store will be located at 11671 FM Rd 2154.