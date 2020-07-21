Enjoy a family summer getaway at home; see what a Bryan-College Station staycation has to offer

From a fun family adventure at Aggieland Safari, to a pool party at Calvary Court, BCS has got you covered!

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Local businesses and families in Bryan-College Station have both felt the effects of COVID-19; and although it's been a difficult and chaotic year, helping one another during these times has just made the community stronger.

That's why Experience Bryan-College Station is partnering with local hotels, both cities, and other local organizations to offer BCS residents a family vacation option right at home that will benefit both families and local hotels and businesses.

The BCS Staycation program has exclusive offers for individuals who may want to have an at-home romantic getaway, or for those who want budget-friendly family fun. And starting July 24- August 2, #atHomeinBCS week will be kicking off the local staycation events and deals. From a fun family adventure at Aggieland Safari, to a pool party at Calvary Court, BCS has got you covered.

For a full list of events during the #atHomeinBCS event, click HERE.

And don't forget to check out the local hotel deals for your summer staycation HERE.