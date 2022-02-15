x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Events

2022 Meet the Candidates with The Hispanic Forum Tuesday

Bryan and College-Station residents get a chance to meet and greet with candidates running in their precincts.

BRYAN, Texas — The Hispanic Forum of Bryan, Texas and College -Station  is giving residents an opportunity to meet and listen to candidates in their precincts. The event will be hosted at Bryan Ballroom on 701 Palasota Dr, Bryan ,TX 77803.The forum will start at 6:30pm until 830pm. 

Candidates running for  District Clerk, County Commissioner and even a few of your State Republican Representatives will be attending the event tonight.  

The Hispanic Forum has also created questions to ask towards those candidates attending. The  event will also allow residents to participate in their cake auction that gives the proceeds towards the Hispanic forum scholarship.

    

Related Articles

In Other News

Community members come together for the 38th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.: Keeping The Dream Alive Celebration