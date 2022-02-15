2022 Meet the Candidates with The Hispanic Forum Tuesday

Bryan and College-Station residents get a chance to meet and greet with candidates running in their precincts.

BRYAN, Texas — The Hispanic Forum of Bryan, Texas and College -Station is giving residents an opportunity to meet and listen to candidates in their precincts. The event will be hosted at Bryan Ballroom on 701 Palasota Dr, Bryan ,TX 77803.The forum will start at 6:30pm until 830pm.

Candidates running for District Clerk, County Commissioner and even a few of your State Republican Representatives will be attending the event tonight.