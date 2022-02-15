2022 Meet the Candidates with The Hispanic Forum Tuesday

BRYAN, Texas — The Hispanic Forum of Bryan, Texas and College -Station is giving residents an opportunity to meet and listen to candidates in their precincts. The event will be hosted at Bryan Ballroom on 701 Palasota Dr, Bryan ,TX 77803.The forum will start at 6:30pm until 830pm.
Candidates running for District Clerk, County Commissioner and even a few of your State Republican Representatives will be attending the event tonight.
The Hispanic Forum has also created questions to ask towards those candidates attending. The event will also allow residents to participate in their cake auction that gives the proceeds towards the Hispanic forum scholarship.