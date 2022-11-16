The 39th Annual Radio M*A*S*H Toy Drive kicks off in College Station

This five-day event will help underprivileged kids have the holiday season they deserve.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Radio M*A*S*H is kicking off it's 39th annual toy drive in the Post Oak Mall parking lot on Thursday, Dec. 10 at 6 a.m.

This five-day event will last through Monday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m.

The Brazos Valley Communications staff and local volunteers will transform the corner of Harvey Rd. and Earl Rudder FWY into an Army camp of toys.

Throughout this toy drive, live radio broadcasts will be presented by the following stations:

98.3 KORA

Radio Alegria 1240 AM and 100.1 FM

101.9 The Beat

Classic Hits 102.3 and 107.3

A local science fiction fan club, USS Intangibles, helps to disinfect, sort and package all the toys donated to the camp.

Radio M*A*S*H reminds everyone that stuffed animals, used and large riding toys will not be accepted.

Monetary donations can also be made here.

If you would like to view more information and updates on this event, please visit here.