Austin Sit-y Limits: You can stream ACL Fest 2022 from home via Hulu

This year, you can enjoy the festival from the comfort of your own couch – if you have a Hulu subscription.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUSTIN, Texas — Whether you don't like crowds or just didn't feel like shelling out a few hundred bucks, this year, the Austin City Limits Music Festival and Hulu have you covered.

Earlier this year, Hulu announced that it would serve as the official streaming partner for Austin-based C3 Presents' biggest music festivals: Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and, of course, ACL Fest.

The following Weekend 1 artists will be streamed:

Friday, Oct. 7

Asleep at the Wheel

Cassandra Jenkins

Noah Cyrus

Charlotte Cardin

L'Impératrice

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Billy Strings

The Chicks

Tamino

Nation of Language

Kevin Morby

Gayle

James Blake

Jazmine Sullivan

Arlo Parks

Omar Apollo

Zai1k

Gabriels

TheBrosFresh

Saturday, Oct. 8

The Future X

The Aquadolls

The Midnight

Role Model

Wallows

Manchester Orchestra

Sofi Tukker

Big Boi

The War on Drugs

Flume

The Ventures

Slayyyter

Adrian Quesada's Boleros Psicodelicos

Tyla Yaweh

Conan Gray

Samia

Sabrina Claudio

Tobe Nwigwe

Diplo

Spill Tab

Sunday, Oct. 9

Glove

Taipei Houston

Larry June

MUNA

Spoon

Paramore

Marcus Mumford

Kacey Musgraves

Danielle Ponder

Dehd

Goth Babe

Oliver Tree

6LACK

Japanese Breakfast

The Marias

Big Wild

Goose

Bia

Streaming the festival will require a Hulu or Hulu (No Ads) base plan subscription. Live content access will become available Oct. 7 through Oct. 9 from 1 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. CT only.

To learn more about Hulu's live ACL programming, click here.