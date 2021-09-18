Aggieland Tailgate Coverage: Texas A&M v. New Mexico

Elisabeth Tharp heads out to the Aggie Tailgates to talk to the 12th Man!

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — KAGS’ Elisabeth Tharp has never been to a college tailgate. What better place to experience one than in Aggieland?

Elisabeth met with groups and individuals who showed her what Aggie tailgate season is all about.

Elisabeth asked them some rapid-fire questions, such as their score prediction, favorite game-day tradition, and thoughts on Haynes King.