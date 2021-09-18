Aggieland Tailgate Coverage: Texas A&M v. New Mexico

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — KAGS’ Elisabeth Tharp has never been to a college tailgate. What better place to experience one than in Aggieland?
Elisabeth met with groups and individuals who showed her what Aggie tailgate season is all about.
Elisabeth asked them some rapid-fire questions, such as their score prediction, favorite game-day tradition, and thoughts on Haynes King.
She plans to attend every tailgate for the rest of the 2021-2022 college football season. So if you see her walking around with a microphone, don’t be afraid to say hi!