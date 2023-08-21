Brazos Valley Chorale to perform "A Grand Night for Singing" with Texas A&M Women's Chorus, Century Singers on Sept. 9

The concert will take place at First Presbyterian Church in Bryan at 7 p.m.

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos Valley Chorale will be performing a choral concert titled "A Grand Night for Singing" at First Presbyterian Church in Bryan in September.

The concert will feature the Brazos Valley Chorale, the Brazos Valley Chorale Chamber Singers, the Texas A&M Women's Chorus, and the Texas A&M Century Singers. Works from Handel, Mozart, Zadok the Priest, Parry, and more will be performed.

The concert will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9. Tickets can be found here. Prices are $20 for single adult tickets, $5 for students, and are free for children under six years old. Packages of four adult tickets are also eligible for a 20% discount.

First Presbyterian Church is located at 1100 Carter Creek Parkway in Bryan.