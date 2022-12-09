Brazos Valley Happenings | Dec. 9 to Dec. 11

Looking for something to do for this weekend? Check out this list of events in the Brazos Valley.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Here are some fun events to fill up your first weekend of December in the Brazos Valley.

Where: The Local at Lake Walk

When: Friday, Dec. 9 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Admission: Free

Come enjoy live music, food trucks and a pop-up bar at The Locals largest market. Over 50 vendors will be there selling home goods, produce, pet products and accessories.

Where: 2533 Midtown Park Boulevard

When: Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission: Free

Join Mayor Andrew Nelson at the grand opening of the new Legends Event Center. This free event will offer all kinds of games, performances and much more. For more information, read our previous article on the event here.

Where: 525 West Carson Street

When: Saturday, Dec. 10 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: Free

RCI Sports Management is transforming Bryan Midtown Park into a Winter Wonderland. There will be fun for the whole family including a train ride to the North pole, snowball dodgeball, pictures with Santa and much more. For more information, view our previous article here.

Where: Northgate

When: Saturday, Dec. 10 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission: Free

The Howdy Holly-Days at Northgate is offering something fun to do for everyone. You can take your time and shop at over 60 different vendors, take in some live music and enjoy plenty of food and drinks. For more information, visit here.

Where: 218 North Bryan Avenue

When: Sunday, Dec. 11 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: $12 to $18

Come to the StageCenter Theatre to watch a classic Christmas movie in the form of a live-action play. This event is suitable for the entire family, so be sure to bring everyone to help bring in the holiday season.

Where: 503 George Bush Dr.

When: Sunday, Dec. 11 starting at 2 p.m.

Admission: Free

Stage 12 is projecting the much-love Christmas movie, Elf, on its 14-foot screen for everyone to enjoy. Space is not limited, so feel free to bring your friends. Movie snacks and drinks will be available at the event.