Admission to the event is free.

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos Valley Jazz Society has revealed in a press release that they will be bringing back their JazzFest jazz festival on Friday, May 5 during First Friday.

The festival will be held at the Palace Theater in downtown Bryan from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The JazzFest lineup is as follows:

The Brazos Christian School jazz ensemble

The Peter Lieuwen Trio

The Greg Tivis 'Nawlins' Jazz Band

Headliners: Kim Prevost and Bill Solley