Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History upcoming events; offering free admission for active duty military and family

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History's community events are up and running, and until Septemebr 5, 2020, they are offering free admission to active duty personnel and their families.

The museum offers fun and educational events for kids and the whole family. Here's a few notable ones that you don't want to miss!

Summer Nature Camp

The Museum’s Summer Nature Camp is in session from June 8 – August 21. During camp hours (Monday-Friday, 9 am – 1 pm) Museum guests are required to wear a mask during camp hours for the safety of the campers. Additionally, the Museum’s Discovery Room will be closed to visitors during camp hours, but will reopen 1-5 pm.

Checkered Past: the Story of Board Games Exhibit

This fun exhibit has been on display since February, but the museum has extended its stay until August 1, 2020.

Wish Upon a Butterfly

Due to COVID-19, this will be a drive-thru event to ensure proper social distancing.

Visitors can drive to the Brazos Center Park Pavilion where museum staff will hand out purchased butterflies to release at home. If you can't come to pick up your butterfly, let the museum know and a staff member will release them for you!

﻿Guests who decorate their cars, or who come to the event in butterfly or caterpillar themed costumes will receive a surprise gift.

Butterflies are $20 each or 6 for $100, and the top butterfly purchaser can choose a 2020 honoree to be named on a permanent butterfly plaque in the museum.

Supplies are limited, so make sure to call the museum to reserve your butterfly.