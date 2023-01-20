Brazos Valley Happenings: Jan. 20 - Jan. 22

Looking for some local things to do this weekend? Check out these events happening in your local area.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — In need of some things to do this weekend? Check out these things happening in the Brazos Valley in the third weekend of January.

When: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. through Sunday, Jan. 22

Where: 3125 South Texas Avenue in Bryan

Cost: $20 adults | $17 students & seniors | $10 children

This tony-winning play tells the story of Peter Pan, which is a world-renowned story. However, have you gotten to see The Theatre Company of BCS's adaptation of it? Enjoy an evening filled with tales of pirates, jungle tyrants, and unlikely heroes in this family-friendly performance that you won't want to miss.

Click here to view ticket times and availability.

When: Friday, Jan. 20 from 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Where: Southwood Community Center in College Station

Cost: Free

Enjoy this evening of dancing and games at the Southwood Center in College Station for 55 and up individuals. Be sure to grab your barn dance themed attire as well!

Light refreshments will be available at the event.

When: Saturday, Dec. 17 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: 500 North Main Street in Bryan

Cost: Free

A weekend staple of the Brazos Valley, get connected with local farmers and support local businesses in this pet-friendly community event.

When: Saturday, Jan. 21 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: 4100 Late Atlas Drive in Bryan

Cost: Free

Looking for an evening activity to occupy your Saturday schedule? Check out POV's first back-to-school Backyard Bash, featuring vendors, food, and live jazz from Chi Alpha.

If you're looking for something slightly different to enjoy on Saturday evening, this just might be for you.

When: Ongoing through Feb. 25

Where: Memorial Student Center in College Station

Cost: Free