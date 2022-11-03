Celebrate international diversity with Brazos Valley Worldfest in Downtown Bryan

Learn about cultures from all around the world with fun activities for the whole family.

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos Valley Worldfest is showcasing a wide range of cultures through a ton of different events in Downtown Bryan on Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Celebrate international diversity by viewing cultural displays, performances and trying delicious food.

Promoting and celebrating international diversity is the main goal of the Brazos Valley Worldfest. With over 130 nationalities within the Brazos Valley community, they feel it is important to share and educate everyone on each culture.

All members of the community are encouraged to come as this is a free event.

