City of Bryan to host Pints and Paws event on March 26

BRYAN, Texas — The City of Bryan is set to host a Pints and Paws event on Sunday, March 26 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Downtown Bryan.

The pet-friendly event will feature brews from Blackwater Draw Brewery and KinderHill Brew Lab as well as dog portrait mini-sessions with Zilkerbark

Three dollars from each ticket sale will be donated to the Bryan Animal Center, according to the announcement.

Click here to view ticket packages and purchase tickets for the event. Additionally, click here for directions to the event.