Celebrating 31st Annual Burton Cotton Gin Festival

The festival celebrates the oldest operating cotton gin in America!

BURTON, Texas — Burton, Texas is hosting their 31st Cotton Gin Festival on Saturday June 13 on the Texas Cotton Gin Museum grounds.

The festival celebrates the oldest operating cotton gin in America; the 1914 Burton Farmers Gin.

Events kick off at 10 am, with a parade on main street. Then from noon to 3pm, you can tour the outside of the historic cotton gin and watch the actual ginning and baling of cotton at 3. There will also be a tour of the Wehring Shoe & Leather Shop, along with many other events and demonstrations throughout the day.

When you aren’t watching the talents of one of the many demonstrators, you can sit back, relax, and listen to some music from local favorites Par for the Horse with Paul Murski, Allison Crowson, and Robert Zientek, Leather and Lace, and Sean Orr & Texas Gold.

The kiddos and the kids-at-heart can also have some fun participating in contests for bubblegum blowing, pie-eating and seed pulling.

Gates open at 10 am and admission is free. There will be free parking located at the Burton High School parking lot, with shuttles provided to take you to the fairgrounds.