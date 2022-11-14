Celebration postponed for The 25th Anniversary of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum

The event is to celebrate the Bush Library and Museum's 25th anniversary since opening.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Event coordinators postpone The 25th Anniversary Silver Celebration of the George Bush Presidential Library & Museum originally scheduled for Friday, Nov. 18.

The reason for the postponement was not disclosed, but information about the rescheduled event will be given soon.

In the meantime, management invites the public to visit and tour the museum's temporary exhibits as admission will be free on Friday, Nov. 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

