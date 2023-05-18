x
Century Square announces return of Wellfest

This health-centric event will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 20 all around Century Square in College Station.
Credit: Hannah Curtis - Dancie Perugini Ware Public Relations

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Wellfest, a health-centric event taking place at Century Square in College Station, will be returning on Saturday.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will feature a variety of fitness classes including yoga, dance cardio, cycling, and more.

The schedule is as follows:

  • Session One: 8:30 a.m. - 9:15 a.m.
    • Cycling Class with the Cycle Station at lululemon
    • Orangetheory Fitness Workout
    • Wellness & Nutrition Panel Session
    • Tone 360 Cardio Dance Jam on The Green
    • Run Club with Tavo
  • Session Two: 9:30 a.m. - 10:15 a.m.
    • Pure Barre on The Green
    • Cycling Class with the Cycle Station at lululemon
    • Wellness & Nutrition Panel Session
  • Session Three: 10:30 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.
    • Cycling Class with the Cycle Station at lululemon
    • Orangetheory Fitness Workout
    • Wellness & Nutrition Panel session
    • 30 minute stretch/yoga on The Green

Those in attendance can choose to attend a combination of one, two, or all three sessions, or take a break between sessions.

Presale tickets are $20 and day-of tickets are $30. Presale tickets can be purchased here

Walk-up ticket purchases will be accommodated based on availability. Additionally, branded Wellfest water bottles, a sweat towel, and access to discounts to Century Square businesses and raffles will be included in the event tickets.

