Century Square announces return of Wellfest

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Wellfest, a health-centric event taking place at Century Square in College Station, will be returning on Saturday.
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will feature a variety of fitness classes including yoga, dance cardio, cycling, and more.
The schedule is as follows:
- Session One: 8:30 a.m. - 9:15 a.m.
- Cycling Class with the Cycle Station at lululemon
- Orangetheory Fitness Workout
- Wellness & Nutrition Panel Session
- Tone 360 Cardio Dance Jam on The Green
- Run Club with Tavo
- Session Two: 9:30 a.m. - 10:15 a.m.
- Pure Barre on The Green
- Cycling Class with the Cycle Station at lululemon
- Wellness & Nutrition Panel Session
- Session Three: 10:30 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.
- Cycling Class with the Cycle Station at lululemon
- Orangetheory Fitness Workout
- Wellness & Nutrition Panel session
- 30 minute stretch/yoga on The Green
Those in attendance can choose to attend a combination of one, two, or all three sessions, or take a break between sessions.
Presale tickets are $20 and day-of tickets are $30. Presale tickets can be purchased here.
Walk-up ticket purchases will be accommodated based on availability. Additionally, branded Wellfest water bottles, a sweat towel, and access to discounts to Century Square businesses and raffles will be included in the event tickets.