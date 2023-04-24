City of Navasota announces 2023 Kid Fish fishing event

Registration is free, and the first 100 registrants will receive a complimentary event t-shirt.

NAVASOTA, Texas — The City of Navasota has announced that their annual Kid Fish event will be taking place on Saturday, May 13 from 8 a.m. to noon at Patout Pond.

Registration for the event is free and will take place starting at 7:45 a.m. that day, and the first 100 registrants will receive a free event t-shirt.

City staff and volunteers will assist with knot tying and casting and fish identification, while the Kid Fish foundation will provide finishing equipment.

Trophies will be provided for the winners of each age category